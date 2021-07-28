Weeks after SEPTA extends private security contract, a guard beat a man at a turnstile

A private security guard who beat a man at a SEPTA turnstile will lose his job and the incident is under investigation, according to SEPTA. The guard, employed by Allied Universal Security Services under a recent contract with SEPTA, was stationed at Arrott Transportation Center in Frankford.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, after a verbal exchange, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. The authority does not know what exactly was said.

Video of the incident shows a 51-year-old man stepping toward the security guard. The man then stopped and appeared to reach for something around his chest or face. The guard had entered a fighting stance, putting up both of his hands, and punched the man in the head. The man fell backward to the ground, and the guard appears to punch the man four times.