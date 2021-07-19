SEPTA extends its $1.5M contract for security guards on Market-Frankford Line

SEPTA officials will extend a $1.5 million contract with Allied Universal Security Services to keep security guards at stations along the Market-Frankford Line, according to a transit agency spokesperson.

The 60 unarmed guards were deployed back in April as part of an emergency measure, amid rising concerns about the safety of riders and employees. The deployment was initially planned for 90 days, but the cost of the service has not hit the $1.5 million mark yet, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

The guards are positioned between 15th Street Station and Frankford Transportation Center to establish a presence along the line and a signal to riders returning to the system that it is safe. So far, ridership has increased in June to about 46% of pre-pandemic numbers, up from about 30% in February, a low for 2021.

“We want to make sure that we’re making the right impression on people when they come back to the system,” said Busch. “We want them to feel safe because that’s very important, obviously. So we’re going to have a number of things in place to make sure that when they come back that it’s an experience they want to repeat.”