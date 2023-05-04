50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, St. Joe’s New Art Museum, Studio 2 Trivia

Hip hop turns 50 this year and we’re talking about the history, the hits and so much more with Philly legends DJ Jazzy Jeff and Charlie Mack.

Art returns to the old Barnes Foundation building in Lower Merion. WHYY’s Peter Crimmins joins us to talk about visiting Saint Joseph’s University’s brand-new Maguire Art Museum.

It’s Trivia Thursday, and Tonya Pendleton will share her list of things to do this weekend.