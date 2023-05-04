50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, St. Joe’s New Art Museum, Studio 2 Trivia
The birth of hip hop happened 50 years ago. We're talking with Philly icons DJ Jazzy Jeff and Charlie Mack about the early days of the genre and its evolution today.
Art returns to the old Barnes Foundation building in Lower Merion. WHYY’s Peter Crimmins joins us to talk about visiting Saint Joseph’s University’s brand-new Maguire Art Museum.
It’s Trivia Thursday, and Tonya Pendleton will share her list of things to do this weekend.
