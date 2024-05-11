From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This is all true, except for the really weird parts. But those are true, too.

Several years ago, the Philadelphia cabaret creator John Jarboe was told, in a remarkably frank way, by an aunt, that she (Jarboe is genderqueer and identifies with she/her pronouns) had eaten her twin sister while still in the womb. And that, her aunt suggested, is why Jarboe is the way she is.

That is not quite true. Jarboe did have a twin in the early stages of her mother’s pregnancy, but did not eat her. The sister embryo never developed, and the uterus eventually absorbed its cells. It is not an uncommon phenomenon during pregnancy.

Had the sister been born she would likely have been named Rose, a name already picked out by Jarboe’s mother. The fantastic story of Rose, which Jarboe tells as both a living character and an alter ego, has been fodder for songs, videos, and live cabaret theater since 2019, most recently at the 2023 Fringe Festival.

Now, the tale has taken on the drag of a museum exhibition. “John Jarboe: The Rose Garden” is an immersive, interactive gallery installation at the Fabric Workshop and Museum.

With every iteration, Jarboe deepens and complicates the myth of a sister that never was.

“My dysphoria, or my trauma, led me into fantasy and to creating stories,” Jarboe said. “So if people ask, ‘Is this a true story?’ Yes. It’s true. Maybe some of it didn’t happen in a world that everyone lives in, but it happened.”

“The Rose Garden” traces Jarboe’s gender journey, beginning as a boy growing up in Michigan. The installation starts with a series of domestic rooms built inside the Fabric Workshop, representing a kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a dressing room.