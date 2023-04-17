Philadanco highlights four choreographers with Moving…Beyond Forward

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadanco is bringing a powerful performance called Moving…Beyond Forward to the Perelman Theater, which highlights the work of four choreographers.

Kim Bears-Bailey, artistic director of Philadanco, says they brought in choreographers that have a history with Philadanco to show “where they are now in their careers and their creativity.” And, she says they all bring something different to the performance.

Choreographers Rennie Harris and Milton Myers are reimagining previous pieces.

Bears-Bailey says these are “works that have definitely stood the test of time.”

“Rennie’s piece is hip hop,” says Tracy Vogt, rehearsal director at Philadanco. “But it’s kind of understanding what hip hop is.”

Myers’ work is called The Element in Which it Takes Place.

“He’s been a part of the Philadanco family since the early ’90s,” says Bears-Bailey. “And how he’s breathing new nuances and manipulating it with this new crop of dancers is really exciting.”