Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson shock crowd with cameos in WrestleMania 40
The former Eagles center made his WWE debut Saturday when he and the Eagles offensive tackle helped Rey Mysterio and Andrade take down Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.
Fans in attendance for WWE’s WrestleMania XL who were looking forward to The Rock’s return got an unexpected treat.
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce made his WWE debut Saturday when he and Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson joined forces to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade take down Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.
During the match, Dominik grabbed a chair to use against his father, Rey. Two men in Eagles-themed masks took the chair away from Dominik and threw him back into the ring.
In the ring after the match, Kelce and Johnson removed their masks to reveal their identities.
Fans had speculated that the retired Pro Bowl center would make an appearance given this year’s WWE location in Philadelphia.
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was thrilled about the cameos.
