Before WrestleMania starts in Philly this weekend, local wrestlers clown around

All eyes in the wrestling world turn to Lincoln Financial Field this weekend as WrestleMania body-slams into Philadelphia.

On the eve of the WWE’s climactic season event, local wrestling titans will clash in their own epic showdown at PhilaMOCA on Spring Garden Street, as MocaMania 4.

It promises to be downright AWFUL.

Art Wrestling Federal Urban League (AWFUL) is an ongoing performance art piece staged two or three times a year, wherein performers assume caricatures, generate absurdist conflict between each other, then battle for supremacy in the ring.

It won’t be as athletic as WWE, but founder Jerry Kaba says AWFUL still delivers. Where WWE is an athletic event dressed up as performance art, AWFUL is performance art dressed up as a fight.

“We’re a hard turn away from beating each other up and getting CTE [chronic traumatic encephalopathy],” Kaba said. “We’re like a clown show.”

A character named Middle Management, for example, tells a wrestling referee that he will be replaced by an artificial intelligence automaton. That leads to fisticuffs. Kaba’s character called Party Priest, dressed in a leather jock strap, has his Jell-O shots stolen by Porch Pirate. The socially conservative characters Sports Dad and Real American tag-team against Gay Agenda and They Frog, in part over the use of they/them pronouns.

“I am mostly inspired by 1980s wrestling. Really fun characters like the Ultimate Warrior, Jake the Snake, Tugboat,” Kaba said. “It was big characters, big story lines and physicality.”

Kaba said today’s WWE fighters perform more complex and intricate moves compared with past wrestlers (when WWE was still known as WWF), making the sport seem less approachable to amateurs.

Claire Sitarz, aka Sports Dad, did not grow up watching wrestling but now reviews old WWE videos. She gleans tips from hardcore fans in AWFUL.

“Dan [Ostrov, aka Real American] would be, like, ‘We’re gonna do a double bulldog. Here’s the way you do it,’” Sitarz said. “So many people grew up doing these moves in their living room.”