The WWE’s getting ready to take over Philadelphia this weekend when WrestleMania XL sets up shop at Lincoln Financial Field.

On Saturday and Sunday, thousands of wrestling fans will pack the stadium to witness “the granddaddy of them all” in what’s shaping up to be two stacked cards featuring various WWE superstars, including The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Roughly 50,000 people will be traveling to Philadelphia for the event, according to PHL Sports Executive Director Larry Needle.

“In L.A. last year, they had fans from every state and 60 countries. We think that’s a realistic estimate again for this year from what we’ve seen in terms of ticket sales,” Needle said. “It’s such a global and incredibly passionate fan base. This is their Mecca, and they will make this pilgrimage every year.”

Combined, over 90,000 tickets were sold for this year’s events when they first went on sale last August, setting a new WrestleMania record for first-day ticket sales — surpassing the previous record of $21.5 million dollars.

At the Wells Fargo Center, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT’s Stand and Deliver on Saturday, and Monday Night Raw will be held in front of sold-out crowds.