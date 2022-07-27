Philadelphia selected as host city for Wrestlemania 40
World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) flagship event is coming to Philadelphia in 2024.
It was announced Wednesday that Wrestlemania 40 will take place April 6-7, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field.
“We are proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world to Philadelphia to be a part of the historic 40th WrestleMania in 2024,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a release. “The week-long series of events will help put a global spotlight on our great city while also generating a major impact for our local economy.”
Our news partner 6 ABC reports there will also be a Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Wells Fargo Center. Usually, the Hall of Fame occurs the night before WrestleMania.
Fan events will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Plus, WWE says it will hold multiple community outreach events, including hospital visits and bullying prevention rallies in the region.
“Philadelphia is excited to host WrestleMania for the first time in 25 years,” said Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gregg Caren in a release. “The combination of Philadelphia’s passionate fans joining forces with WWE’s worldwide fan base will create an incredible electricity throughout the city for the events at Lincoln Financial Field, Wells Fargo Center, and the Pennsylvania Convention Center.”
This won’t be the first time Wrestlemania has been held in Philadelphia. Wrestlemania XV in 1999 featured The Rock and Stone Cold in the main event for the WWE Championship.
More information regarding the event and ticket sales will be announced later. Lincoln Financial Field can seat more than 67,000 people.
Last year, 156,352 people attended WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE says the event generated a record $206.5 million for the Dallas/Arlington region.
Last Friday, WWE owner Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company through a statement released on his Twitter. The announcement came a month after McMahon stepped down from his duties as chairman and CEO amid allegations that he paid up to $12 million in hush money to former employees.
In the most recent fiscal year, the company reported record revenues of $1.1 billion.