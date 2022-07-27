World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) flagship event is coming to Philadelphia in 2024.

It was announced Wednesday that Wrestlemania 40 will take place April 6-7, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field.

“We are proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world to Philadelphia to be a part of the historic 40th WrestleMania in 2024,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a release. “The week-long series of events will help put a global spotlight on our great city while also generating a major impact for our local economy.”

Our news partner 6 ABC reports there will also be a Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Wells Fargo Center. Usually, the Hall of Fame occurs the night before WrestleMania.

Fan events will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Plus, WWE says it will hold multiple community outreach events, including hospital visits and bullying prevention rallies in the region.