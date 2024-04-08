In the shadow of wrestling’s biggest spectacle, pro wrestlers defined their legacies in shows throughout Philadelphia

Pro wrestlers showcased their “Labor of Love” at shows throughout Philadelphia this past week, including Ring Of Honor’s homecoming.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger emerged as the inaugural Labor of Love Citywide Champion at WrestleJawn on April 3, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

As the WWE took over Philadelphia this weekend for WrestleMania XL, the city was infected with thousands of passionate wrestling fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite professional wrestlers in the squared circle.

While the WWE may be the biggest game in town, other major and independent professional wrestling companies flocked to the City of Brotherly Love to connect with the thousands of fans who made their trek to the pro wrestling Mecca.

Independent showcases took place virtually all week long. During a rainstorm in Germantown on Wednesday, more than 300 people stood shoulder to shoulder under a tent for “WrestleJawn,” giving fans an intimate setting to witness some of their favorite wrestlers from over the years, including former WWE superstar Paul London.

During his time with the WWE, London performed in arenas and held multiple titles. But he said he prefers the more intimate shows as they allow him to connect directly with the audience.

“Pro wrestling is the ultimate Rosetta Stone,” London said. “There are endless amounts of people that you’re going to meet, and they can come from any country. You probably don’t know their language, but you know wrestling and that’s the language you commonly speak. To me, it really unifies people.”

  • Pro wrestlers Mike Bailey and Paul London
    Pro wrestlers Mike Bailey (center left) and Paul London (center right) fought in the crowd at Labor of Love's WrestleJawn on April 3, 2024 at the Attic Brewing Company in Germantown. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Paul London
    Paul London celebrates deviously over his opponent Mike Bailey during a match at Labor of Love's WrestleJawn on April 3, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Paul London
    "Speedball" Mike Bailey made a hard fought comeback over his opponent Paul London through a series of strikes, splashes, and a little bit of karaoke during Labor of Love's WrestleJawn on April 3, 2024 at the Attic Brewing Company in Germantown. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • "Speedball" Mike Bailey made a hard fought comeback over his opponent Paul London through a series of strikes, splashes, and a little bit of karaoke during Labor of Love's WrestleJawn on April 3, 2024 at the Attic Brewing Company in Germantown. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • "Speedball" Mike Bailey made a hard fought comeback over his opponent Paul London through a series of strikes, splashes, and a little bit of karaoke during Labor of Love's WrestleJawn on April 3, 2024 at the Attic Brewing Company in Germantown. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • "Speedball" Mike Bailey made a hard fought comeback over his opponent Paul London through a series of strikes, splashes, and a little bit of karaoke during Labor of Love's WrestleJawn on April 3, 2024 at the Attic Brewing Company in Germantown. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Paul London
    Paul London was left in anguish on the mat after he defeated by "Speedball" Mike Bailey. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • "Speedball" Mike Bailey relished in the adoration of his supporters following his victory in a tent at Labor of Love's WrestleJawn on April 3, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Bobby Orlando
    The "Goatest of All Time," Bobby Orlando, made his presence felt at Labor of Love's WrestleJawn on April 3, 2024 at the Attic Brewing Company in Germantown. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Irish wrestler LJ Cleary
    Irish wrestler LJ Cleary ultimately ended up "goated" following his victory over Bobby Orlando at WrestleJawn. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • wrestling fans
    More than 300 wrestling fans stood shoulder to shoulder under a tent for Labor of Love's WrestleJawn on April 3, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • NWA wrestler Colby Corino
    NWA wrestler Colby Corino (right) had some choice words for the referee during his match at WrestleJawn. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Colby Corino
    Colby Corino did his best impersonation of "The Scream" during his match at WrestleJawn on Wednesday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The
    The "World Famous" Cheeseburger basked in the glory of the squared circle after making his entrance at WrestleJawn. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Cheeseburger
    With his friends and students from the Worldwide Wrestling Dojo, Cheeseburger took a moment with his newly won Labor of Love Citywide Championship. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Cheeseburger
    Cheeseburger emerged as the inaugural Labor of Love Citywide Champion at WrestleJawn on April 3, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Cheeseburger
    Cheeseburger celebrated his victory with a fan in the ring. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Brandel Littlejohn, better known as Cheeseburger, starred in the main event and became the first-ever Labor of Love Citywide Champion. He’s now competing on the independent circuits, but just two years ago he was with Ring of Honor, the company that catapulted him into the industry, before being cut.

“Losing your dream job is never fun, and honestly, I fell into a really bad period in my life where I didn’t know what my worth was in professional wrestling,” Cheeseburger said.

With the fans chanting his name and celebrating with his students from the Worldwide Wrestling Dojo, he thanked everyone for staying by his side.

“They helped me out of a dark place and continue my love of professional wrestling,” Cheeseburger said. “This really means the world to me.”

A prodigy emerges

On Friday, Ring of Honor held Supercard of Honor stacked with title matches, international wrestling stars and legacy-defining moments — a homecoming of sorts, as ROH started in 2002 at the Murphy Recreation Center in South Philly.

Despite not even being born when the company first started, 19-year-old Billie Starkz said her only option was to walk out of the arena with the belt as the first-ever ROH Women’s World Television Champion.

“When I signed up to be a pro wrestler, I didn’t sign up to be the best women’s pro wrestler or the best youngest wrestler — I signed up to be the best wrestler in the world,” Starkz said.

After her title win, Starkz let the world know she’s only getting started.

“I am a monster,” Starkz said. “I love chaos and I don’t ever want to stop wrestling… I want to wrestle until the day I die.”

  • ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher
    ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher made his grand entrance during Supercard Of Honor at the Liacouras Center on April 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Kyle Fletcher
    After taking the fight into the stands, Kyle Fletcher posed with his supporters. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Kyle Fletcher
    Kyle Fletcher drives Lee Johnson into the mat during a successful defense of his World Television Championship.(Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Performers from Japan's World Wonder Ring Stardom
    Performers from Japan's World Wonder Ring Stardom showcased their talents during a match at Supercard Of Honor on April 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Performers from Japan's World Wonder Ring Stardom
    Performers from Japan's World Wonder Ring Stardom showcased their talents during a match at Supercard Of Honor on April 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Performers from Japan's World Wonder Ring Stardom
    Performers from Japan's World Wonder Ring Stardom showcased their talents during a match at Supercard Of Honor on April 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Dalton Castle
    Dalton Castle drives his knee into Johnny TV during their "Fight Without Honor" at the Liacouras Center. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Dalton Castle
    Dalton Castle chucks one of his "boys" at Johnny TV during a match at Supercard of Honor on April 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Athena
    ROH World Women's Champion Athena made her fiery entrance at Supercard Of Honor on April 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Eddie Kingston
    The "Mad King" Eddie Kingston defended the ROH World Championship against Mark Briscoe at Supercard of Honor. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe
    Eddie Kingston (top) drives his fingers deep into the wounds of Mark Briscoe (bottom) during their ROH World Title match at Supercard Of Honor on April 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston
    Mark Briscoe (left) wouldn't go down without a fight during his match with Eddie Kingston (right). (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston
    Both competitors were left in a pool of blood and streamers following the main event of Supercard Of Honor. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Mark Briscoe
    Mark Briscoe won the ROH World Championship at Supercard Of Honor on April 5, 2024, 11 years to the day his brother Jay won the belt. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Billie Starkz
    Billie Starkz became the inaugural ROH Women's World Television Champion at Supercard Of Honor on April 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Lexy Nair, ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz
    Lexy Nair and ROH Women's World Champion Athena (left and center) celebrated Billie Starkz's victory during a post-show press conference. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Industry veteran lands on top

Delaware native Mark Briscoe tore up the wrestling world for decades with his brother, Jay, who passed away after a car accident in 2023.

“The tragedy that happened, it’s like you don’t want to go on,” Briscoe said. “You don’t want to get out of bed.”

Eleven years to the day after Jay won the ROH World Championship, Mark was able to pay tribute to his brother by defeating Eddie Kingston for the title.

“Nights like tonight, this is what gives me comfort,” Briscoe said during the post-show scrum. “This is what helps me move on… Until we meet again, I’m just trying to do him proud, man.”

And with gold around his waist, Briscoe plans to honor his brother by not slowing down.

“Rock and roll, baby,” Briscoe said. “That’s the plan, rock and roll. It ain’t no stopping… shoot, I’m still a young man. Don’t let the gray hairs fool you.

To cap off the week of wrestling in Philadelphia, WWE will host a sold-out Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center.

More than 50,000 people from outside of the Philadelphia metro area were expected this weekend, according to PHL Sports Executive Director Larry Needle.

Combined, over 90,000 tickets were sold for this year’s WWE events when they first went on sale last August, setting a new WrestleMania record for first-day ticket sales — surpassing the previous record of $21.5 million dollars.

