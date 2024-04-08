From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As the WWE took over Philadelphia this weekend for WrestleMania XL, the city was infected with thousands of passionate wrestling fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite professional wrestlers in the squared circle.

While the WWE may be the biggest game in town, other major and independent professional wrestling companies flocked to the City of Brotherly Love to connect with the thousands of fans who made their trek to the pro wrestling Mecca.

Independent showcases took place virtually all week long. During a rainstorm in Germantown on Wednesday, more than 300 people stood shoulder to shoulder under a tent for “WrestleJawn,” giving fans an intimate setting to witness some of their favorite wrestlers from over the years, including former WWE superstar Paul London.

During his time with the WWE, London performed in arenas and held multiple titles. But he said he prefers the more intimate shows as they allow him to connect directly with the audience.

“Pro wrestling is the ultimate Rosetta Stone,” London said. “There are endless amounts of people that you’re going to meet, and they can come from any country. You probably don’t know their language, but you know wrestling and that’s the language you commonly speak. To me, it really unifies people.”