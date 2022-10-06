Drummers play the lights inside Philly’s Icebox

Three hundred tubes of electric light fill the 3,400-square-foot Icebox, a former cold storage warehouse now an exhibition space at the Crane Arts Building in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. They are suspended on a grid of 20-foot wires strung from ceiling to floor.

The bulbs remain dark until a drummer comes.

Artist Ezra Masch constructed and wired each light by hand, programming them to be triggered by the sound of percussion. Lights on the bottom of the grid react to lower frequencies, and higher-up bulbs illuminate to incrementally higher pitches.

Lights in the center of the room respond to quieter sounds, expanding to the perimeter as the drumming gets louder. There is a standard drum kit set up in the back of the room.

Over the course of “Volumes,” the month-long installation at the Icebox, Masch has scheduled a series of guest drummers to perform in the room. A deft musician can make patterns of light fly throughout the space.

“You can observe the very moment where they stop playing the drums and they start playing the lights,” he said. “One of the reasons for doing it is to challenge and grow the way that you think about musical performance.”

The Austin-based artist grew up in Philadelphia, and had brought an earlier, smaller version of “Volumes” to the Icebox in 2015, as “Big Bang” using fluorescent rods. Now in its fifth iteration, “Volumes” is the largest it has ever been, networking all the LED lights into a digital web.

Masch is primarily a sculptor who also plays a wide variety of instruments, but “percussion is really where I feel most at home,” he said.

He said “Volumes” combines his sculptor’s mind thinking about shapes in space, with his musician’s mind about shaping sound in time.

“I learned to play by visualizing intervals, spaces between notes,” he said. “I’ve thought about music this way my whole life, but in creating this project it was the first time that I could manifest those ideas into a physical form.”