What can we learn about America by looking at our shoes?

Particularly shoes for women: Mary Janes, T-straps, stilettos, peep-toes, lace-ups, sling-backs, sandals, boudoir slippers. More than 100 pairs of shoes spanning the last 184 years are on view at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pa.

“Shoes can tell us a lot about identity, about social history, political history, and women’s history,” said chief curator Laura Turner Igoe. “They’re also beautiful and fabulous objects. They can tell us a lot about design and craftsmanship in this country.”

The shoes come from the collection of Stuart Weitzman, the famed shoe designer who has become a major philanthropist in Philadelphia. There are three buildings with his name on them: the National Museum of American Jewish History, the design school at the University of Pennsylvania, and the forthcoming annex of the Annenberg Center for Performing Arts at Penn.

Weitzman is based in Connecticut and an alumnus of Penn’s Wharton School of Business. “Walk This Way” was originally organized by the New-York Historical Society. This show at the Michener is in its second edition.

Weitzman began collecting decades ago at the behest of his wife, Jane Gershon Weitzman, when she started giving him gifts of interesting shoes.

“What do you give to a partner over time, you know?” said Igoe. “She decided that shoes, historic shoes, would be the way to go. She selected shoes that are either really unusual or exciting in their design.”

The oldest pair of shoes date to 1838, a pair of silk wedding slippers. Who made them, and who got married in them, is unknown. A sharp-eyed visitor may notice that there is no distinction between left and right. Both shoes in the pair are exactly the same shape, without regard to the arch of the foot.

The more recent shoes include Weitzman’s ostentatious Million Dollar Shoes, a glamorous pair of high-heel sandals set with 464 real diamonds, made for actress Laura Harring for the 2002 Academy Awards. Weitzman later made a version for the retail market set with crystals instead of diamonds, which is what visitors to the Michener will see.

Between those historic bookends reveal the development of the American women’s shoe, which shadows the evolution of the American woman, herself.

In the early part of the 20th century during a push for suffrage and the right to vote, skirt hems rose from the floor to above the ankle, making it easier to both march in the street and, later, to dance in speakeasies. Shoes became more visible, and their style more important.