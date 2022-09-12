After 50 Brutalist years, the Annenberg Center plans to stretch out, open up

For the first time in its 51-year history, Penn Live Arts plans to expand the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Pennsylvania, adding a new performance space to the campus.

Built in 1971, the Annenberg is the home of the campus arts presenting organization that renamed itself Penn Live Arts last year. It now plans to expand the footprint of its building, turning its adjacent Annenberg Plaza into a 3,100-square-foot theater.

The $20- to $25-million project, expected to begin in 2025, will be a flexible performance space, allowing artists to reconfigure the interior to the needs of their productions. Much of the new theater will be made of glass and can be converted into an open-air space, in contrast to the Brutalist brick and concrete facade of the original Annenberg building.

“It’s a real time capsule from 1971. It’s a wonderful, Brutalist architectural example of when Penn was designing in a very different way,” said Executive and Artistic Director Christopher Gruits. “The university was very inward-focused at that time. If you look at that section of Walnut Street, there’s almost like a solid wall of brick for several blocks.”

“As we move through these phases of renovating the building, so much is going to be predicated on opening up the building to the campus, to the community. Really making it a lot brighter, a lot airier,” he said.