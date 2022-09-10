National Liberty Museum shines a light on truth

The exhibition is part of the National Liberty Museum’s effort to reinvent itself as an institute focused on issues around contemporary American democracy and liberty. Once run by its founding Borowski family, the museum is now under new leadership and is about to launch a strategic planning process to reimagine its mission and future.

Since its founding 22 years ago, the NLM has always used art to explore notions of American liberty, in particular glass art, of which founder Irv Borowsky was an avid collector. “truth*” continues that tradition, featuring work by two contemporary artists interpreting truth.

In addition to Rodriguez’s video mandala, artist williamCromar created a video installation of 42 individual projections of a woman’s mouth in close-up, mouthing the words to a phrase that might be considered controversial, or whose meanings can shift depending on the speaker. However, the viewer cannot hear the phrase; the piece is silent.

Each mouth, which is the artist’s wife’s, is projected into its own cupped surgical mask. The 42 masks of “La Trahison des Signes (The Treachery of Signs)” (a riff on Rene Magritte’s famous painting “La Trahison des Images”), are arranged in a grid resembling a mouth.

Rodiguez’s Chromotherapeutic mandala is at the top of three flights of stairs from the “truth*” gallery. Along the stairway are four of his surrealist paintings, each symbolically expressing his personal relationship with truth.

Rodiguez was born in the United States of parents who immigrated from Cuba during Fidel Castro’s revolution in the 1950s. He said they fled, in part, because of the lies and propaganda they were being subjected to during the Cuban Revolution.

“They based their lives on truth and accuracy, and it’s something that they shared with us, their children,” he said. “Critical thinking is something very important that was pushed in my home. Really thinking about what you’re reading was a very big topic in my family.”

In a previous career, Rodriguez was a nurse who worked mostly with cardiac patients at Jefferson Hospital. He later moved into healthcare informatics, managing systems for patient data. He said central to that job was seeking and protecting truth.

“Through truth – looking for the accuracy in the record — I was able to help institutions tell a more true story about patients’ experiences,” he said.

Rodriguez found a way to merge his interests in wellness therapy, truth, and art in his video mandalas. This is the second time he has been able to exhibit one: last year an earlier version of Chromatherapeutics was included in an exhibition at the Wassaic Project, an artist residency and exhibition program in upstate New York.