With rare exceptions, the art world has been ignoring your nose.

One of the few champions of the olfactory senses as an artistic medium is Sissel Tolaas, a Norwegian-born, Berlin-based artist that has been exploring smells for more than 25 years.

She uses smells in gallery installations that evoke a wide variety of issues, from climate change to cultural memory to the nature of money.

“Smell is everything. Wherever there’s air, there is a smell,” said Tolaas. “It’s why I call myself a professional in-betweener, because life is everywhere. Where there’s smell, there’s life.”

The Institute for Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania is now hosting Tolaas’ first major U.S. exhibition, with the abstract title “RE______.” An earlier version of the show was originally created by the Astrup Fearnley Museum in Oslo, Norway.

“I don’t make fine art,” said the artist. “I make fine air.”

The exhibition begins with the smell of money. Tolaas uses scentography equipment that is able to record the molecular make up of a particular smell, which can then be replicated. She measured the smells of various types of currency, like the Swiss franc, the Deutsche mark, the Euro, and the dollar. A display of 10,000 vials of perfume represents the smell of $390,000, according to the artist’s estimation.

The display of the scent of money is tied to the nearby installation of different kinds of vanilla scents in concrete basins on the floor, with industrial piping suspended overhead. Pure natural vanilla is one of the most expensive ingredients in the world, ounce per ounce on par with silver. Tolaas asks visitors to compare the smell of pure vanilla against a synthetic extract and a flavoring put into processed food.

“You are meant to kneel down and pay attention to this amazing, revealing, and healing capacity of vanilla,” she said, getting down on her knees on the concrete floor and bending her head into her basins. “And then to reflect: What is this all about? What is money? What are we eating? What is currency? What are we exploiting?”

There is very little information in the galleries to guide visitors through the 20 installations Tolaas has designed over the last two decades. There is no wall text. Nowhere in the gallery are the names, materials, dates, and intentions of the various pieces described. The pieces are identified by a cryptic code of Tolaas’s own invention, a graphic of numbers, dashes, and brackets.

Those codes each match that on a paper handout in the final gallery, the “REveal gallery,” which gives some information about the piece it references but even those descriptions are evasive. For example, the text associated with the vanilla installation reads like feverishly jotted lecture notes:

The global is the local is the global

Vanilla is the new currency

Consumption & comfort

Healing & dealing

The familiar, basic, currency, colonialism, race, craft

Tolaas prefers visitors to move through the space led only by their curiosity and intuition, to literally follow their noses. She avoids describing smells, as a wine connoisseur might articulate the flavors of a vintage. Tolaas will never tell you what a particular scent smells like.