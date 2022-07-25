“I have one foot in pop culture, and one foot in ideas around art,” said Jayson Musson on the shooting set of his sitcom, “His History of Art.” “Elements of pop culture, I don’t find any less important than art.”

The show is not intended for broadcast or streaming, but is the result of the Philadelphia-based artist’s residency at the Fabric Workshop and Museum, where he worked with the staff to conceive, fabricate, and shoot three short episodes of “His History.”

The episodes, each roughly 10 minutes long, are now screening in the gallery of the Fabric Workshop as part of Musson’s first museum solo exhibition, “Jayson Musson: His History of Art.”

“His History” stars Musson as Jay, a somewhat pompous art collector who lives with Ollie, a crass rabbit puppet who has matted, dirty fur akin to Sesame Street’s Oscar the Grouch. Ollie is voiced and puppeteered by Cedwan Hooks.

“Ollie doesn’t care about a lick of history or art history,” said Musson. “He cares about the things he views through the lens of his phone and social media. He’s a person of his world, essentially, the conditions of the world.”

As Jay tries to enlighten Ollie about the importance of arts throughout history, we see that Jay has his own flaws.

“He’s very insulting to Ollie. He’s condescending,” said Musson. “Sometimes that’s how people come off when they want to educate other people.”

Musson has created the necessary ingredients for a typical sitcom: personalities clash, hijinks ensue, and by the end, somebody learns a lesson.

Musson said he took cues from “The Mighty Boosh,” a British comedy troupe that had a show on the BBC from 2004-2007, and the American sitcom “Frasier” in which Kelsey Grammar and John Mahoney played a sparring father and son with polar opposite cultural tastes.

Revealing the depth of Musson’s art history background, he is also riffing on “How to Explain Pictures to a Dead Hare,” a 1965 performance art piece by the German artist Joseph Beuys.

The apartment shared by Jay and Ollie exists out of linear time and space. It is a white cube crammed with well-known pieces of art reimagined by Musson and the Fabric Workshop team: the melting clocks of Salvador Dali’s “Persistence of Memory” becomes a tufted throw rug, Andres Serrano’s controversial “Piss Christ” photo is a tabletop fish aquarium, Anish Kapoor’s monumental stainless steel “Cloud Gate” sculpture in Chicago’s Millennium Park is reduced to a shiny paperweight.

Seemingly out of character with the rest of the set, there is also a prop from Star Wars: the mask Princess Leia wore to disguise herself as the bounty hunter Boushh to rescue Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt in “Return of the Jedi.”

Musson said the Star Wars mask is for himself.

“That’s a Jayson thing,” he said. “Jay doesn’t know.”

On the back wall is a black door painted with nested white pinstripes to resemble Frank Stella’s “The Marriage of Reason and Squalor.” Similar to the land of make-believe in “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood” the door acts as a magical portal to historical eras that enable Jay to give Ollie lessons in art history.