‘Built, not bought’: Philly’s classic car culture captured in photo exhibition

When Renny Molenaar took down an exhibition at his Imperfect Gallery in Germantown last May, he promised photographer Sheldon Omar-Abba and car enthusiast Wayne Lemon he would have the space cleaned out for them to install the next show.

“I know how pristine photographers can be, so I was, like, ‘Don’t worry, by the time you get here the place will be totally swept, mopped,’” said Molenaar. “They both were in shock: ‘Don’t!’”

Omar-Abba wanted the gallery to resemble an automobile garage. There had to be grime, old tires, random spare parts, and an old radio propped up on bricks. He brought in an open pan of used engine oil to give the space that grungy garage smell. Old gas cans lend a whiff of petrol to the air.

He told Molenaar to leave the dirt where it lay.

“If you take it out, we’re going to have to bring it back in somehow,” said Omar-Abba. “Please just leave it.”

Omar-Abba has been taking pictures of car culture in Philadelphia for four years, documenting the community that finds old Caprices, Novas, Chevelles, Crown Victorias, and others from the ’70s and ’80s, gets them running, cleans them up, and shows them off to each other.

“The Philadelphia Car Show” is an exhibition of dozens of pictures taken at Philadelphia garages and informal meetups, showing classic cars in various states of polish – from a 1972 Chevrolet Nova sanded down into ribbons of old paint layers to the chrome bling of a spotless 1980s box Caprice – and the people who love them.

“One of the things in the Philly car scene is: ‘Built, not bought.’ I feel like that community is definitely built,” said Omar-Abba.“Sometimes it’s connected through their families. Their fathers worked in these cars, they love these cars, and uncles are into it. When you get together, it’s a family event as much as it’s about the vehicle.”

Ironically, Omar-Abba himself does not have a background in cars. For about 15 years he had been getting around the city on skateboards and bicycles. He got into the scene first by noticing pretty cars on the street and taking pictures of them, slowly forming relationships with their owners.