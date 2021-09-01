After nearly $80,000 in repairs, PhilaMOCA threatened with demolition

PhilaMOCA manager Eric Bresler said Tuesday he was stunned: He had just spent months dealing with L&I to straighten out zoning issues, now without warning the agency said the building might need to be torn down.

“We reopened on July 22nd and things have been going extremely well since then. But last night that notice came out of nowhere. And, you know, we’ve literally had four L&I inspectors out here just this year,” he said. “That’s why this is such a shock…I thought all these kinds of city-related troubles were behind us.”

Bresler was also stunned by the lack of detail. The low-slung terracotta-clad building hadn’t been cited since reopening. The unsafe structure notice only contains two words in the description field: “front wall.”

The terse warning came after Bresler spent more than $30,000 out of pocket during the hiatus, he said. At this point, the venue manager would be happy to comply and work to further repair the structure, which is owned by the musician Diplo, but he’s unsure how to proceed.

“My guess is that there are a couple of cracks in the terracotta, but I’m not sure that those cracks would by any means mean that the building is going to collapse. Maybe that’s what needs to be fixed. I don’t know,” he said. “I have not received any details as of yet.”