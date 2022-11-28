Nicetown’s Zion Annex has sat neglected since 2014. An $11 million renovation aims to bring it back to life

Growing up on Lennox Street, in the shadow of Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia at Broad and Venango, Michael Major spent much of his free time at the Zion Educational Annex. There, he would keep busy with college prep classes, summer day camp, and Boy Scout troop meetings.

But since 2014, the 111-year-old stone masonry and stained-glass Annex has sat neglected, with water damage throughout from the leaking roof. Vandals broke windows, stole crystal chandeliers and lead pipes, and destroyed granite staircases inside when they rolled out heavy radiators. Recently, a driver caused additional damage when they crashed into the exterior steps.

After Zion purchased the nearly 27,000-square-foot building in 1969, the Annex became the place to go for educational, social, and employment opportunities. Among them: dance parties, stage plays, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, after-school programs, karate classes, flea markets, the Rockaway Review Senior Dance Program, the Dawn Staley Basketball Program, and the Leon H. Sullivan Junior Golf Program.

Restoring the Annex was a practical and measurable way paying forward the love and guidance he received growing up, said Major, 61, a senior technology business analyst for Susquehanna International Group, a local Wall Street firm.

“There are families who have Mike Majors and Michelle Majors in their houses right now and they just need what I needed, which is people who care and a safe place to go where those people who care are able to help create opportunities for advancement,” said the associate minister of Zion.

The Annex was selected as part of the Sacred Places/Civic Spaces initiative, where underutilized religious and historic properties are re-envisioned or remodeled as an active part of the community. The program, funded by the William Penn Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, is a partnership between the Community Design Collaborative and Partners for Sacred Places.

Major, founder and board president of Called to Serve, a Community Development Corporation (CDC), and Victor Young, Esq., interim board president of the Leon H. Sullivan CDC, have raised $3.1 million in cash and commitments and targeted $4.6 million in new markets and historic tax credits. An additional $3.3 million is needed to meet the $11 million remodeling budget.

Construction is expected to begin during the second quarter of 2023, given the remaining financing is secured. The project is slated to be completed in 2024, with the Annex renamed the Rev. Leon H. Sullivan Community Impact Center, after the late civil rights activist and pastor of Zion from 1950 to 1988.

Outside of raising funds, organizers of the Annex rejuvenation project were looking for divine intervention, so they held a Zoom prayer service. Rev. Dr. Chauncey P. Harrison, Zion’s senior pastor since 2018, opened the meeting with a word of inspiration.

“I’m thankful for Called to Serve for partnering with us and also for community residents for helping us as well,” Harrison said. “We want to take this time today to commend Bro. Major for the work that they’re doing to continue to revitalize our Annex and to ensure that Zion has a more remarkable impact within the life of our community.”