2024 Roots Picnic lineup announced

Lil Wayne and The Roots will celebrate New Orleans and André 3000 will give a special jazz performance.
The lineup is out for the 2024 Roots Picnic!
This year’s headliners include Lil Wayne, Nas, Victoria Monet and Jill Scott.
There will also be a special performance from André 3000.
The festival will take place on June 1 and 2 at The Mann Center in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park.
Presale tickets will be available Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. on Live Nation’s website.
