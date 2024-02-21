2024 Roots Picnic lineup announced

Lil Wayne and The Roots will celebrate New Orleans and André 3000 will give a special jazz performance.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • February 21, 2024
Lil Wayne at the 2023 Essence Festival.

Lil Wayne will play with The Roots at the 2024 Roots Picnic. Above, Lil Wayne performs at the Essence Festival on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The lineup is out for the 2024 Roots Picnic!

This year’s headliners include Lil Wayne, Nas, Victoria Monet and Jill Scott.

There will also be a special performance from André 3000.

The festival will take place on June 1 and 2 at The Mann Center in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park.

Presale tickets will be available Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. on Live Nation’s website.

