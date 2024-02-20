Michener Museum shows 40 years of helping artists get a leg up

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Ron Tarver arrived in Philadelphia in 1983 to take a job as a photojournalist at the Philadelphia Inquirer, he believed he had found his “forever” job. Which, effectively, he had. Tarver would spend 32 years at the newspaper.

But it wasn’t enough.

“As a photojournalist you get up every day, you go out and take a picture, you put in the paper,” he said. “And then that paper goes in the birdcage.”

What if Tarver could take pictures that lasted more than a day? It was something he had never considered: What if he could be an artist?

“It was a revelation to think that a photograph could be an object that is valued,” said Tarver, who now chairs the art department at Swarthmore University. “I hadn’t really thought about my work that way. For somebody to actually want to put it in a museum, or put it in a collection, was so new to me.”