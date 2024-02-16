What actually happened?

The Shiraz Arts Festival commissioned artists — primarily music and dance, but also some visual artists — to perform in various locations in the Shiraz-Persepolis region, an area known for its traditions of poetry, flowers and wine. Performances were mainly in outdoor public areas.

Organizers intentionally programmed avant-garde performances alongside traditional ones. Audiences could see performances by artists like Ravi Shankar, John Cage, Karlheinz Stockhausen, Merce Cunningham and Jerzy Grotowski.

In 1969, the festival was organized around a theme of percussion, featuring American jazz drummer Max Roach and singer Abbey Lincoln performing alongside Indian percussionists, as well as a gamelan orchestra from Bali, Indonesia.

In 1968, the radical Iranian theater artist Bijan Mofid produced his quasi-musical play “Shahr-e-Ghesseh (City of Tales),” about a community of animals played by actors wearing animal heads, each telling an archetypical fable about power dynamics. “City of Tales” is now considered a seminal play of modern Iranian theater.

After the Islamic Revolution, Mofid went into hiding, eventually fleeing Iran for the United States, where he died shortly after. The exhibition features a short film excerpt from “City of Tales.”

In 1972, the festival invited the American experimental theater artist Robert Wilson to stage his impossibly epic play “KA MOUNTAIN AND GUARDenia TERRACE,” which lasted 168 hours: an entire week of continuous performance on the top of a mountain in Persepolis.

Anticipating the politically fraught conditions the festival operated under, Wilson addressed a press conference in Shiraz wearing a black blindfold, as though expecting a firing squad. According to festival records Mahjouli uncovered, Wilson initially wanted to conclude his marathon performance of “KA MOUNTAIN” by blowing up the top of the mountain, a request that was denied.

Mahjouli said many of the performances leaned into improvisation and devised theater, in part to evade censors who insisted on reviewing scripts beforehand.

“Inherent in the kind of performances that came to this festival was this notion of an emancipatory free will,” he said. “They moved away from text-based theater drama, towards what they called the true, emotional resonating core of drama itself.”

“That sort of stuff is quite transcendental and transcultural,” he said. “It’s not the sort of thing that happens every day.”

The exhibition at AAI features an enormous flowchart created by Mahjoouli, about 36 feet long, mapping out the philosophical and political interconnections of radical global movements. Using circles and arrows, Mahjouli offers a timeline from the 19th century to the 1980s featuring, for example, Antonin Artaud, Frantz Fanon, Malcolm X, Black Mountain College, Alain Locke, the Situationists, Ramana Maharshi and Shūji Terayama.

Mahjouli arranged his “Histories of Solidarities: A Cultural Atlas” chronologically, left to right, but said the influences of radical art are not linear. He had wanted to draw more arrows showing connections that skipped across time, but that would make the chart graphically incoherent.

“A Utopian Stage“ will be on view at Asian Arts Initiative until March 30.