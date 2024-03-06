Marian Anderson’s legacy celebrated at Tindley Temple exhibit
The “Faith, Music and Community” event hosted by the Marian Anderson Museum celebrates musical legend and her contributions to Philadelphia’s history.
A melodic African drum beat bounced off the walls of the dimly lit basement at the Tindley Temple United Methodist Church last Sunday while community members were seen laughing, eating and sharing stories. They had gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of singer Marian Anderson, whose musical contributions have left a significant impact on the Black community in Philadelphia.
Jillian Patricia Pirtle is the CEO of the Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society, which aims to honor the life of Anderson and maintain her cultural impact. Pirtle organized the “Faith, Music and Community” event in collaboration with the Tindley Temple church where Anderson’s mother, Anna Anderson, was a lifelong member. Both the church and the museum are historic landmarks in the neighborhood.
“[She] instilled a great sense of faith, religious responsibility and sense of worth in Marian Anderson and her two sibling sisters,” Pirtle said. “Because of that, Marian Anderson became a fixture at Tindley Temple.”
Anderson first began to perform at the South Philly church in 1926. By 1939, her Easter Sunday concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial had become one of the defining moments of the Civil Rights Movement, after she was denied the right to sing at Constitution Hall because she was a Black woman.
“We wanted to honor Black History Month though we celebrate Black History Month 365 days of the year,” Pirtle said. “It’s important that we recognize the incredible achievement that our great lady from Philadelphia made through this world and in doing so focusing on an aspect of an area of her life and of black history that gets far too little attention.”
Squeals of children could be heard as mothers and aunties chased after them, while others walked around the perimeter of the basement observing the exhibit which included sheet music, performance gowns, family photos, the original Muller pipe organ which was chosen and designed by Reverend Tindley and the original 1800s Bible that the belonged to him.
That familial ambience is a staple for this church. Marcus Simmons is the worship intern who has come back home to learn more about being a pastor and serving his local congregants.
“I’ve missed being able to gather as a community in ways that felt like growing up — like home,” Simmons said. “Doing this event with all of the people from the community and with all the cross sections of South Philadelphia coming together brings a special joy and warmth to my heart.”
Patrons of the event included Tindley church goers, Anderson museum supporters and curious onlookers from the community. Micheal Passio, of South Philadelphia, saw the event on Facebook and decided to stop by to learn something new.
“More events like this should happen, it keeps the city and people together,” Passio said. “I think it’s wonderful.”
After the exhibit, artists such as Carmen Butler from the Carmen Butler Experience and Malika Parker from the African American Stilt Ballet group captivated guests with traditional West African dances, aiming to uphold and preserve African culture in America.
“We are about trying to uplift and develop African Americans and give them a place — a new home, a new ideal and a new ideology,” Parker said. “We dress in African clothes because we’re mindful of the fact that we are descendants of Africa, even though we’re born and raised in America. This month we get an opportunity to share in a cross culture and celebrate the African American greatness and historical gifts we have given to the United States.”
