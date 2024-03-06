From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A melodic African drum beat bounced off the walls of the dimly lit basement at the Tindley Temple United Methodist Church last Sunday while community members were seen laughing, eating and sharing stories. They had gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of singer Marian Anderson, whose musical contributions have left a significant impact on the Black community in Philadelphia.

Jillian Patricia Pirtle is the CEO of the Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society, which aims to honor the life of Anderson and maintain her cultural impact. Pirtle organized the “Faith, Music and Community” event in collaboration with the Tindley Temple church where Anderson’s mother, Anna Anderson, was a lifelong member. Both the church and the museum are historic landmarks in the neighborhood.

“[She] instilled a great sense of faith, religious responsibility and sense of worth in Marian Anderson and her two sibling sisters,” Pirtle said. “Because of that, Marian Anderson became a fixture at Tindley Temple.”