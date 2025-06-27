From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The longtime leader of the Painted Bride Art Center, Laurel Raczka, is stepping down after 26 years with the arts-presenting organization.

Raczka said she will stay on until her successor is identified, likely within the next six months.

“I’m 65 and I feel like it’s time for the Bride to have new leadership,” she said.

Raczka is only the second executive director in the Bride’s 56-year history. She took over from founding director Gerry Givnish, who ran the Bride for 30 years.

Raczka started working at the Bride in 1992, selling tickets part time out of the box office. She rose through the ranks to become the executive director in 1999. During her tenure, she prioritized artists and communities.

“She added that caring component that I think sometimes gets lost in running an organization,” said John Barber, board chair. “You’re so overwhelmed with running the organization and making sure you’re meeting the needs of so many different people, but when you’re dealing with the arts, the commitment to the community is really important. She has a very deep commitment. She’s very caring. She’s a listener.”

The Painted Bride has had a reputation of presenting jazz and international music, and fostering new work by emerging performance artists. It has recently focused its attention on bringing performing arts and workshops into neighborhoods around the city.