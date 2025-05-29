The Roots anchor a busy musical weekend with the annual Roots Picnic, which heads to the Mann in Fairmount Park on Saturday and Sunday. Maxwell replaces D’Angelo as the R&B headliner, and The Roots acknowledge the 30th anniversary of their second and breakthrough album, “Do You Want More?” The Kooks and Vampire Weekend head to the Fillmore and the Met Philadelphia, respectively, in support of their new album projects. Already known for the nation’s oldest continuously running track meet with the Penn Relays, Franklin Field is home to Grand Slam Track, a new multi-city track competition that brings Olympic champs, including Sydney McLaughlin and Gabby Thomas, to the city. The four-day Greek Festival brings Greek food, dance, music and culture to Old City, and Philly Pride Weekend is happening at multiple venues culminating in Sunday’s march and festival through the Gayborhood.

Delaware

Hairspray

Where : Wilmington Drama League, 10 W. Lea Blvd., Wilmington, Del.

: Wilmington Drama League, 10 W. Lea Blvd., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 15, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m.

: Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 15, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. How much: $15 – $25

The classic John Waters movie turned Tony-winning musical follows Tracy Turnblad, a teenager living in Baltimore in the ‘60s who dreams of appearing on an “American Bandstand”-like TV show. Along the way to achieving her dream, she breaks down racial barriers. The adaptations keep coming as there was a 2007 movie musical starring John Travolta and Queen Latifah, and in 2016, “Hairspray Live!” brought the show to NBC with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and Harvey Fierstein. Now the stage production comes to Delaware for a limited run.

New Jersey

WaltFest & Laurel Springs Day

Where : Downtown Laurel Springs, W. Atlantic Ave. & Stone Road

: Downtown Laurel Springs, W. Atlantic Ave. & Stone Road When : Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free

Famed poet Walt Whitman spent the last 19 years of his life in Camden. On his 206th birthday, the WaltFest celebrates his life and legacy along with the historic borough of Laurel Springs. Historical reenactors, a trolley going between three historic sites where Whitman spent time, an exhibit of local art and food vendors will be part of the family-friendly event.

Special Events

Philly Pride Weekend 2025

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 1

: Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 1 How much: Various prices

A three-day celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, history and community kicks off Friday with the unveiling of a 600-foot Progress Pride flag, a citywide procession and a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall. On Saturday, the L.U.V. Awards at the Philadelphia Museum of Art recognize leaders in Legacy, Unity and Visibility, followed by a Pride Promenade with live performances. On Sunday, the Philly Pride March goes from 6th and Walnut, winding through Center City to the Gayborhood, which transforms into the Pride Festival starting at noon.

Philly Greek Festival

Where : St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 256 S. 8th St.

: St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 256 S. 8th St. When : Thursday, May 29, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday, May 30, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday, June 1, noon – 8 p.m.

: Thursday, May 29, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday, May 30, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday, June 1, noon – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

This annual four-day event, organized by St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Philadelphia and Arianna Neromiliotis, offers attendees a chance to immerse themselves in Greek culture, featuring traditional Greek food like traditional spankopita, souvlaki, baklava and more. Live music performances, traditional folk dancing and tours of the cathedral are also on the schedule.

9th West Philly Porchfest

Where : Multiple venues near 48th and Baltimore

: Multiple venues near 48th and Baltimore When : noon – 6 p.m.

: noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free

Live music performances take over West Philadelphia during the ninth annual Porchfest. Founded in 2007 in Ithaca, New York, the fest was intended to support aspiring local musicians while bringing communities together. The concerts take place on designated porches starting at noon, when the event moves to Pentridge Station for the official “Afterporchy,” with performers including the West Philly Orchestra and Johnny Showcase and the Mystic Ticket.

5th Annual Historic Rittenhouse Town Fair

Where : The Barn at Rittenhouse Town, 211 Lincoln Drive

: The Barn at Rittenhouse Town, 211 Lincoln Drive When : Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Tucked into Wissahickon Valley Park, Rittenhouse Town features a 20-acre arboretum that hosts this annual free community event focused on history, arts, wellness and family-friendly activities. There will be traditional hearth cooking demonstrations, letterpress printing and paper-making workshops, along with homestead tours and a “Prints and Paper” exhibit. A wellness pavilion includes yoga, meditation, massage, reflexology and health screenings. Local vendors, including Weavers Way Co-Op, Attic Brewing Company and Awbury Arboretum, will be on hand as well. Pro tip: There is no parking on site, so best to walk, take public transportation or use a ride-sharing service.

Arts & Culture

Giovanni’s Room

This is the first time James Baldwin’s estate has allowed for a stage adaptation of one of the prolific writer’s greatest works. Adapted by Benjamin Sprunger and Paul Oakley Stovall, who also directs, the play follows David, a young American in 1950s Paris, who falls for Giovanni, an Italian bartender, and must come to terms with his sexuality and betraying his fiancée. Now in its 16th season, this is part of Quintessence’s ongoing commitment to reworking classic material for new audiences. To that end, the production hosts several themed performances, including post-show talk backs on June 12 and 15, a Queer Affinity Night on June 19 and Teen Night on June 20.

BlackStar Projects Presents Joiri Minaya: Venus Flytrap

Where : Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

: Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd. When : Thursday, May 29, opening performance and reception, 7 p.m., Friday, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., Sunday, June 1, 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

: Thursday, May 29, opening performance and reception, 7 p.m., Friday, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., Sunday, June 1, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. How much: Free

The annual BlackStar Film Festival has other creative projects going on, including a magazine, “Seen,” and its BlackStar Projects series. This event is a combination of performance and art installation by Dominican-American artist Joiri Minaya, who blends textiles, performance and installation to make a statement about identity, history and culture. Philadelphia-based choreographer Jonathan González will lead an ensemble of local artists over four days of performances.

Glitter in the Glass

Syndicated advice columnist R. Eric Thomas wrote this play, which features Jennifer Kidwell as Chelle, a Black mid-career artist who’s commissioned to create a new piece after the removal of a Confederate monument near her childhood home in Baltimore. This is an updated version of Thomas’s original play “Nightbird,” which he started in 2017 but wasn’t completely satisfied with. The solution was to ensure the new play comes to no easy conclusions, reflective of the challenges Thomas faces when dispensing advice in his columns.

Parsons Dance

Where : Penn Live Arts at the Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.

: Penn Live Arts at the Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St. When : Friday, May 30, 8 p.m., Saturday, May 31, 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

: Friday, May 30, 8 p.m., Saturday, May 31, 2 p.m., 8 p.m. How much: $68 – $88

This isn’t your average modern dance company — David Parsons founded the group in 1985 with the idea that dance should be both technically stunning and fun to watch. His troupe heads to the Annenberg with “Mr. Withers,” a new piece set to the music of soul icon Bill Withers, who wrote “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine.” There’s also a piece choreographed to music by trumpeter Miles Davis. If you’re an aspiring dancer or just like learning from the best, there’s a free masterclass Saturday morning with one of the company members. It’s open to the public, but spots go fast.

PAAF ‘25 Inaugural Spring Showcase

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Saturday, May 31, first screening at 10 a.m., last screening at 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, May 31, first screening at 10 a.m., last screening at 7:30 p.m. How much: Free – $25, individual screenings, full day pass $50

The inaugural Spring Showcase offers a full day of films, performances and panels celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander stories. This concludes AANHPI Heritage Month with screenings at several venues, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Scribe Video Center and Asian Arts Initiative.

Food & Drink

Black Restaurant Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 8

: Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 8 How much: Various prices

Mostly focused on the African and Caribbean restaurants in the city’s Southwest neighborhood, the latest discount dining event celebrates Black-owned culinary businesses across Philadelphia and the broader Northeast region. This annual event highlights the rich flavors of the various cuisines with a diverse array of participating restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and cafes.

Shuckfest 2025

Where : Liberty Point at The Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd.

: Liberty Point at The Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd. When : Sunday, June 1, noon – 3:30 p.m.

: Sunday, June 1, noon – 3:30 p.m. How much: $80, children under 10 free with paying adult

It’s summertime and that includes the briny taste of a good oyster lingering in your mouth along with the beer, wine or cocktail of your choice. This year, Shuckfest steps up capacity by moving to Liberty Point, the city’s largest restaurant. Twelve New Jersey-based oyster growers, including Sweet Amalia, Cape May Salt Oyster Farms and Brigantine Oyster Company will be on hand providing samples. There will be both a shucking demonstration and contest and fun and games for the kids. Philly’s Gypsy Wisdom will play live sets throughout the day.

Grand Slam Track

It’s more popular during Olympic years and overseas, but former men’s 200-meter and 400-meter world record holder Michael Johnson hopes to change that with Grand Slam Track. He’s behind the two-day track meet that will bring Sydney McLaughlin, Olympic gold medalist and the world record holder in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, to town to compete in the 100-meter and the 100-meter hurdles for the first time. Her fellow Olympic golden girl, Gabby Thomas, will also compete in her signature event in the 200-meter. Distance races include Olympic champions Cole Hocker and Josh Kerr. Winners in each event earn $100,000, which bodes well for the future effort to get more top runners to compete on U.S. soil in the Olympic offseason.

Music

Karyn White

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer, renowned for her late ’80s and early ’90s hits, including the anthemic “Superwoman,” is in Philly on her ongoing tour. White began her music career in the church in her native Los Angeles. After stints as a background singer, she released her self-titled debut album in 1988, produced by Babyface and L.A. Reid, which included “Superwoman,” “The Way You Love Me” and “Secret Rendezvous.” But her most successful song was the 1991 single “Romantic,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Kooks – All Over The World Tour

Where : The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.

: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St. When : Friday, May 30, 8 p.m.

: Friday, May 30, 8 p.m. How much: $55

After forming their band in Brighton, England, Luke Pritchard, Hugh Harris, Paul Garred and Max Rafferty blew up with their debut album, “Inside In/Inside Out,” in 2006. Seven albums later, they’re an established indie rock band. They make a stop in Philly on their All Over The World Tour in support of their latest release “Never/Know,” which came out earlier this month. You don’t have to call it a comeback, but they do, saying it’s closer in spirit to their earliest work.

Roots Picnic 2025

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. (outdoors)

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. (outdoors) When : Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, doors open at 1 p.m. each day

: Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, doors open at 1 p.m. each day How much: $125 and up

It’s time to (re)discover The Roots. The Roots Picnic returns to the Mann with a stacked lineup that includes a performance celebrating 30 years of their seminal second album, “Do You Want More?” Musiq will play a tribute show to his debut album “Aijuswanaseing,” which turns 25. Elusive soul star D’Angelo dropped out as one of the headliners, announcing that he’s had a slower recovery from an unspecified surgery than expected. Maxwell will perform in his place, so, not a bad tradeoff. Other performers include Kaytranada, Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz, Tems and Latto. The 2025 picnic encompasses the inaugural Roots Food Festival with popular local food eateries. The official kickoff party is Friday at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia.

Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us Tour Pt. 2

Where : The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.

: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St. When : Friday, May 30, Saturday, May 31, 8 p.m.

: Friday, May 30, Saturday, May 31, 8 p.m. How much: $64 and up

Vampire Weekend‘s 2025 Only God Was Above Us Tour marks the second leg supporting their critically acclaimed fifth studio album of the same name, released in April 2024. After festival appearances at Just Like Heaven in Pasadena on May 10 and Boston Calling on May 25, with a stop in Vermont on May 27, the two-time Grammy winners have a two-night homestand in Philly at The Met. They’ll wrap the tour up June 15 at Bonnaroo, so it’s a good idea to catch them now if you can.

The Session R&B Band

A group of dynamic musicians combine talents for The Session, singing R&B from multiple eras in an intimate setting. They’ve developed a supportive fanbase who’ll come out for their stellar vibes and multiple vocalists. Look to hear the R&B songs you already know and love, and maybe some deep cuts you don’t.