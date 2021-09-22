Traveling ‘Monumental Tour’ brings art to four iconic Philly spots

A touring exhibition designed to challenge colonial ideas of power, community, and incarceration has landed in Philadelphia, bringing four art pieces to some of the city’s most prominent public spaces.

The pieces that make up the “Monumental Tour” have rotated through New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and other cities. The traveling art aims to affirm people across Philadelphia’s diverse communities while creating spaces where those willing can learn about other lived experiences. This is the project’s second stop in Philadelphia.

Familiar to the city will be a 28-foot-tall Afro pick with raised fist capping the handle. A symbol of “community, strength, perseverance, comradeship, and belonging,” the pick sits on the base of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with the Art Museum as the backdrop. Named “All Power to All People,” the sculpture by artist Hank Willis Thomas was first seen in 2017 as part of the Monument Lab project.

Parks and Rec unveiled its Parkway installation Tuesday. It brought a jolt of new energy to a historic space steeped in old ideas of institutional power and now undergoing a long-awaited reinvention.