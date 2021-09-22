N.J. native Sarah Dash, who sang on ‘Lady Marmalade’ with Labelle, dies

Singer Sarah Dash, who co-founded the all-female group Labelle — best known for the raucous 1974 hit “Lady Marmalade” — has died. She was 76.

Patti Labelle and Nona Hendryx completed the trio. They announced Dash’s death Monday on social media. No cause of death was disclosed.

“We spoke a musical language, music says it best. Singing brought us together,” wrote Hendryx.

“Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say,” Labelle wrote. “Rest in power my dear sister.”