After a pandemic pause last year, Eastern State Penitentiary is bringing back its haunted attraction for Halloween. Instead of the aggressively frightening Terror Behind the Walls, which after more than two decades has proven to be a popular hit, the festive seasonal event has been transformed into Halloween Nights, a hybrid of scares and more relaxed experiences.

Halloween Nights, starting Friday, will feature 15 different experiences, ranging from the freaky “gotcha” horror thrills fans have come to expect from ESP, as well as beer gardens, historic tours, performance art, and immersive walk-through environments that are more creepy than scary. It opens this Friday, Sept 24 and runs until November 13.

Unlike Terror Behind the Walls, which immediately thrust all visitors into disturbing theatrical environments inside the historic stone prison, Halloween Nights gives visitors the option to choose what to experience.

“We’ve created a 10-acre immersive Halloween festival,” said Brett Bertolino, ESP’s Vice President and Director of Operations. “We really want to take you from the outside world and transport you into our Halloween world.”

Even if visitors choose the kinder and gentler experiences set up throughout the entire prison grounds, Halloween Nights does not skimp on the creepy. All visitors enter the prison through a nighttime swamp: with creative use of laser light, fog machines, and sound, the room creates a remarkably effective sensation of wading chest-deep through still water.

Visitors emerge into a black-light, dayglo funhouse, with a twisting path encountering oversized spiders, severed clown heads, and a wobbly floor. That experience leads directly into Take Thirteen, a series of rooms that appear to be a century-old Hollywood studio trapped in time.

“It’s a walk through a 1920s film set where you will see characters still going through the motions, filming all these commercials and TV shows,” said Bertolino “You’ll ultimately realize that all those characters that you’re seeing are ghosts.”

After those experiences, visitors emerge into one of ESP’s cell blocks, set up as a bar. Visitors have the option to go into whatever direction they wish: one hallway leads to scary experiences, another to more immersive environments, another leads outside to wander the prison grounds and discover more attractions around nearly every corner, including an area for roasting s’mores while listening to ghost stories.