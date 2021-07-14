Eastern State to turn Terror Behind the Walls into a kinder Halloween festival

The Eastern State Penitentiary spent its pandemic shutdown re-thinking how it scares the bejesus out of you.

For 30 years, the prison museum in Philadelphia has used Halloween for its major annual fundraising event, which has taken many forms. Since 1997 that event has mainly been “Terror Behind the Walls,” with highly theatrical scenes of horror that have made the haunted attraction recognized as one of the best in the country.

Terror did not happen last year due to the pandemic. This year, it will become part of a new festival within the prison walls, Halloween Nights, running September 24 – November 13.

“Eastern State and other companies and organizations have taken this time to take a step back and to think about what you do, what you can do better, and think about different ideas,” said director of operations Brett Bertolino. “Some of that thinking encouraged us to look at the building in a different way.”

Halloween Nights will use all of ESP’s 10 acres, both inside and outside the historic stone cell blocks, to present 15 different experiences, including zombie dance performances, ghoulish lounges, beer gardens, light projections, and immersive environments, which, however creepy, are not designed to scare anybody.

Terror will not go away: Instead of six distinct walk-through horror environments, there will be just two, plus a new third concept to frighten — a bar called the Bloodline Lounge. Visitors can choose whether or not to experience them.