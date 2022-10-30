Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Philadelphia’s South Street was bustling with costumes and excitement Saturday as small businesses were met with trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy.

The South Street Headhouse District’s ( SSHHD) Pumpkinfest celebration gave kids and families a chance to decorate pumpkins, buy from dozens of local vendors, enjoy circus entertainment, and trick or treat at participating businesses on and around South Street.

Leaders on South St. have been working to restore the popular shopping district’s reputation after a nighttime fight led to a shooting in June, killing three and hurting eleven others. Earlier this month, a security guard was shot during an ATV drive-by.