Gun Violence Prevention

Halloween on South Street: costumes, candy, and new customers

Listen 0:55
The Palmer family as characters from Disney's ''Encanto.'' (Sam Searles/WHYY)

The Palmer family as characters from Disney's ''Encanto.'' (Sam Searles/WHYY)

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Philadelphia’s South Street was bustling with costumes and excitement Saturday as small businesses were met with trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy.

The South Street Headhouse District’s ( SSHHD) Pumpkinfest celebration gave kids and families a chance to decorate pumpkins, buy from dozens of local vendors, enjoy circus entertainment, and trick or treat at participating businesses on and around South Street.

Leaders on South St. have been working to restore the popular shopping district’s reputation after a nighttime fight led to a shooting in June, killing three and hurting eleven others. Earlier this month, a security guard was shot during an ATV drive-by.

Marco, Stephanie, and kids as Little Bo Peep and sheep. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
  • Lola and Lydia got in on the costumes, too. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    Lola and Lydia got in on the costumes, too. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Allison Watman and Eric Geoffrey from Give and Take Jugglers perform at Pumpkinfest. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    Allison Watman and Eric Geoffrey from Give and Take Jugglers perform at Pumpkinfest. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Aerial tricks at the Pumpkinfest performance stage. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    Aerial tricks at the Pumpkinfest performance stage. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Philly Truce at the block party on South American Street. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    Philly Truce at the block party on South American Street. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • A participating trick-or-treat business on South Street. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    A participating trick-or-treat business on South Street. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Crowds shop local vendors at Pumpkinfest. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    Crowds shop local vendors at Pumpkinfest. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • The South Street Häagen-Dazs hands out candy as part of Pumpkinfest. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    The South Street Häagen-Dazs hands out candy as part of Pumpkinfest. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • A dad holds the map of participating trick-or-treat businesses. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    A dad holds the map of participating trick-or-treat businesses. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • A Phillies onesie for sale at Pumpkinfest. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    A Phillies onesie for sale at Pumpkinfest. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Eric Geoffrey of Give and Take Jugglers performs at Pumpkinfest. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    Eric Geoffrey of Give and Take Jugglers performs at Pumpkinfest. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

Related Content

Organizers say providing a safe place for Philly kids to enjoy Halloween is important. “This isn’t just for kids in this neighborhood. It’s for kids across the entire city.”  said SSHHD spokesperson Sarah Cowell. “Some kids live in underdeveloped areas and that is no fault of their own.”

Dana Feinberg (left) and Sarah Cowell (right) of the South Street Head House District pose in costume. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

Nicole Wiegand, a co-owner of the South Street Art Mart, said that Pumpkinfest provides a unique opportunity for local business growth.“We are a consignment shop for handmade and indie artists,” she said. “I’m out here with a small sampling of the stores here in the neighborhood … you’ve got to support your neighborhood or else your neighborhood doesn’t exist anymore.”

Nicole Wiegand of the South Street Art Mart sells handmade goods. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

Costumes of all kinds were on display. Tiara Hodges brought her daughters dressed as matching pink Power Rangers. They sat and watched the acrobats from the Give & Take Jugglers and performers from Philadelphia’s School of Circus Arts. “I wanted to bring my babies out to have some fun,” she said, smiling.

Tiara Hodges’ two-year-old daughter, dressed as the pink Power Ranger. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Allison Watman of Give and Take Jugglers, said she and her husband had been performing at Pumpkinfest for years. “We love this festival. It’s always one of my favorite shows because I love seeing all the kids and families in costumes.”

Allison Watman and Eric Geoffrey from Give and Take Jugglers perform at Pumpkinfest. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

In addition to Pumpkinfest, Saturday saw  Philly Truce volunteers and Councilmember Mark Squilla attending a block party on South American Street. Organizers say proceeds for that gathering went to ongoing violence prevention efforts.

Breton Bonnette and son Brooks attend a Halloween block party on South American Street. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

For more Halloween weekend happenings, check out WHYY’s Things To Do section.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.

___

Sam Searles is a Report for America corps member covering gun violence and prevention for WHYY News.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Sam Searles

Sam Searles is a Report for America corps member covering gun violence and prevention for WHYY News.

Read more
A headshot of Samantha Searles

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate