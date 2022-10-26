Chester County farmer makes a horror movie to save the family farm

Lange, 67, is the owner and operator of Willisbrook Farm, a 200-acre farm that has been in his family since 1896, and its retail operation Sugartown Strawberries. He was named Farmer of the Year in 2014 by the Chester County Agricultural Development Council.

He has also been a member of the Willistown Township board of supervisors since 1996, with a strong interest in protecting open space from development. He was instrumental in creating an Open Land Bond Referendum, which exacts an 1/8% tax to buy and preserve land as township parkland. The tax was overwhelmingly approved by municipal voters.

In the 1990s, Lange used to stage a spooky hayride attraction on the farm during the Halloween season, called the Sugartown Scare. It lasted five years before logistics and liabilities pushed Lange to shut it down. He has held onto all its sets and props, stored in a barn for 20 years.

“I use them occasionally for when I’m running for reelection,” he said. “I would use the scarecrows. They’d be holding up my sign saying, ‘Pick your own supervisor. Reelect Farmer Bob Lange.’”

Several scenes from Sugartown Scare come back in “Hayride to Hell.” Lange, who had never written a film before, got director Dan Lantz on board to put his script into shape.

“Initially the screenplay was going to get rid of 22 people. When we found our director he said, ‘That’s way too many people. We can’t deal with that,’” Lange said. “The body count is too high.”

The need to preserve his family legacy, his experience in local politics, and the memory of his own scary hayride propelled Lange to create a horror concept he had never seen before: a killing spree on a farm where the sympathy lies with the murderous farmer.

The kill list includes ruthless county commissioners intent on seizing Sam’s acres, corrupt local law enforcement, and neighbors destroying property.

“When these people meet their demise, a lot of the audience I think are going to cheer because we do a back story on everybody,” Lange said. “It’s not a slash movie where you’re just killing teenagers for the sake of killing teenagers. Everyone that gets killed has done something to warrant the execution.”

“Hayride to Hell” may be unique in the annals of horror, but the impetus to make it is a familiar story: a need to save the family farm.

Lange’s grandmother was an early advocate of land easements in the 1960s when she committed 46 acres to perpetual preservation through the Natural Lands Trust (now Natural Lands). Since then Lange has committed another 58 acres to easements, which do not allow the land to be built upon by future owners.

A quarter of the total land in Chester County is farmland, but that number is dropping. Since 2002, the number of acres devoted to farming has dropped 10%, according to the county’s agricultural economic development plan. Much of that is due to housing development.

Like the protagonist in his film, Lange is committed to keeping his farm out of the hands of developers. He has no children, and with no clear heirs to the family farm, he may be the end of the century-long line. To ensure his acreage is maintained as farmland into the distant future he needs to establish a fund for its ongoing stewardship.

“I thought we could do a movie that was successful and could potentially lead to a revenue stream that we could put into an endowment for the farm,” Lange said. “Some of it’s preserved in perpetuity that can’t ever be developed, but the majority is still potentially sellable down the road. I’d hate to see that. So my first and most important goal was to try to figure out a revenue source, because you can only make so much farming.”