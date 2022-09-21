The beginning of the fall season in Philadelphia is marked by the annual opening of Halloween attractions at the historic Eastern State Penitentiary. Some may relish foliage and pumpkins, but many treasure Frank and Carson, the giant gargoyles that have been a hallmark of the festivities at ESP for the past 16 years.

In 2021, Terror Behind the Walls became the Halloween Nights Festival. The new format offers more than frights in haunted houses, offering historic tours, live entertainment, and local food and libations. The new Halloween Tribute shop will sell items such as black cat t-shirts and rubber snakes, and two new scary attractions mine the human psyche for fright.