This new haunted house in Philly is terrifying. It’s also an adaptation to flooding

The haunted house is set in a real, old textile mill on Main Street, which housed the popular Mad River bar until it closed early in the pandemic.

For those who dare walk through the dark, winding hallways of the haunted house, each room slowly reveals the fictional story of a textile mill owner who performed gruesome experiments on his employees in the 1930s. Without giving away spoilers: There’s dismemberment, corruption, and twisted backstories. As you creep around the blind corners, you’ll hear startling sound effects, and see plenty of gory props — like a real autopsy table from the early 1900s — and live actors. The creators of the haunted house say it takes about 15 to 20 minutes to get through, depending on how fast you run.

This haunted house wouldn’t exist if not for last year’s flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Building owner Brian Corcodilos, who heads an architecture and design firm based in Manayunk, created the halloween attraction alongside architect Jared Bilsak. The two used to host haunted house fundraisers together when they were in college.

When Corcodilos first bought the big, stone building on Main Street, he had other plans.

“I bought it in March of 2021 and then Ida hit in September,” he said. “Totally wiped it out.”

Floodwaters reached 7 feet deep on the first floor — higher than ever before, Corcodilos said — and caused over a million dollars worth of damage. The flood wiped out a commercial kitchen, elevator equipment, wood plank flooring, drywall, and the building’s entire back deck.