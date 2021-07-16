‘Hot mess of cars’ to ‘holistic’: Designers offer a kinder Ben Franklin Parkway

Three design firms are pitching visions for a more walkable, accessible, and inclusive Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The proposals —unveiled during a city-sponsored Parkway Ideas Workshop charette held Wednesday— mark the culmination of a more than decade-old “More Park, Less Way” initiative.

Eventually, one will be selected to guide redesign efforts to remake the triumphalist boulevard long criticized as too auto-centric.

“This is about a vision and a framework,” said Harris Steinberg, executive director of Drexel University’s Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation, which worked with the city’s Department of Parks & Recreation and the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability on the request for proposal process. “It is intended to stimulate a sustained public discussion.”

Each proposal offered a different focus, but they shared a goal of making the space more pedestrian-friendly and diverse. Steinberg said the goal was to create a “cosmopolitan canopy” –– an allusion to Yale sociologist Elijah Anderson’s concept of truly welcoming, multi-ethnic public spaces.

“We want a people-centric park that also handles traffic, events, history, and modernity,” he said.

Each team also focused heavily on permanent pedestrian improvements –– with all three plans called for traffic lane closures and the removal of cars from Logan Circle.

The Design Workshop, based in North Carolina, pitched their concept as reversing successive years of auto-centered redevelopment, like the installation of highway ramps. Their 10-year plan proposes “disconnecting the Parkway from nearby interstates.” It includes a cap over I-676, removal of nearby onramps, and total pedestrianization of the Parkway itself. Existing surface traffic would be routed onto nearby Pennsylvania Avenue, behind the city’s famed Art Museum, the widening of an existing tunnel under Eakins Oval, and a proposed extension of Martin Luther King Boulevard to Market Street.

“All around the world people are rejecting the idea of cars as a given,” said CEO Kurt Culbertson “We want to transform the Parkway from a major roadway back to Philadelphia’s garden.”

The boulevard’s central lanes would be converted into a pedestrianized area that would feature art installations and Logan Circle would be converted from a roundabout back into a public square. The plan also emphasizes more connectivity with the nearby Schuylkill riverfront and a disused rail tunnel some have eyed for use as a subterranean park.

While more radical changes the plan would come down the road, it also calls for immediate “tactical urbanism” –– steps like installing traffic calming at the famed Art Museum steps and closing speed lanes around Eakins Oval.