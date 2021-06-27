Painting a Parkway mural, to welcome Philly back and encourage vaccination

Mural Arts Philadelphia dipped its toe — or rather, its brushes — into the “Vax Up Philly” vaccination effort Saturday, teaming with the city’s Department of Public Health in inviting the public to help paint a 33,000-square-foot ground mural — called “Welcome Back, Philly” — at Eakins Oval on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

“What better way for Mural Arts to welcome people back than to give people a brush and some color and say, ‘Please be part of this masterpiece mural that will be right here in front of the Art Museum for all to see and experience,’” said Jane Golden, Mural Arts’ executive director.

Longtime Philadelphia artist Felix St. Fort designed the mural, which conveys the concept of a “new day,” with fireworks, a riverfront, a cityscape, and people finally returning to normal life after the pandemic’s lockdown restrictions.

This isn’t St. Fort’s first piece on the Oval, but he has to get this one done soon. It didn’t help that intermittent heavy rain cut into Saturday’s painting time.

“I’m just hoping we’re able to pull this off in this short amount of time and get it done,” St. Fort said.

The new mural is part of a larger arts-driven campaign to get the city vaccinated. More than 25 artists are designing posters and banners to be placed around the city, specifically in high-volume areas such as train stations and neighborhoods that have shown to be most vulnerable to COVID-19.