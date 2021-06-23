Bleak plaza across from Philly’s City Hall moves toward $8.7M makeover

Philadelphia officials are planning an $8.7 million overhaul of Penn Center’s bleak pedestrian mall, just across from City Hall.

The ambitious redesign, known as the “Penn Center Transit Gateway,” will bring transit improvements to the City Hall transit concourse as well upgraded lighting, new planters, benches and more to the underused open space between the office complex’s towers.

Paul Levy, executive director of the Center City District agency that is partnering with SEPTA on the project, said it would enliven the mall while improving access to the subterranean City Hall concourse by opening up a sunken plaza on the expanse. The transit agency controls the underground maze and headhouses for regional rail and high-speed lines beneath the mall.

While Levy’s group has helped steer nearby redesigns of public spaces, like Dilworth Park, he acknowledged the privately-owned pedestrian mall has languished for years.

“There have been discussions for the last 15 years about pulling it all together,” he said. “Right now it doesn’t read as a gateway to transit. We wanted to do something signature there.”

Under the plan, a squat elevator and stair tower near 16th Street that leads down to transit lines would be replaced with a new elevator encased in a bronze and glass tower. A new outdoor stairway would similarly improve access to the concourse area by leading pedestrians through a sunken plaza area, which once housed an ice skating rink.

The plan also includes funding for enhanced bike lanes and traffic calming improvements in addition to new planters along nearby Market Street and JFK Boulevard, between 15th and 20th streets, designed to bring more foot traffic through to Penn Center.