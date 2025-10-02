Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

One of Center City’s most recognizable buildings may soon be added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places.

For more than 60 years, the Philadelphia Hospitality Center has sat along John F. Kennedy Boulevard at the edge of LOVE Park. The Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia wants to keep that history alive by making the circular building a local landmark, a designation that would largely protect it against demolition.

The push comes as the city again seeks to fill the vacant property, sometimes referred to as the “flying saucer.”

“It’s an iconic structure,” executive director Paul Steinke said. “It’s a representation of the modernist revival of Center City in the mid-20th century.”

Construction on the center started in 1959, as Philadelphia was forging its post-war identity. Democrat Richardson Dilworth had just been reelected mayor. Under his leadership, a concerted effort was made to modernize the city and make it a source of civic pride for its residents.

Architecture played a significant role in that progressive vision. Work on the Penn Center office complex — which redeveloped a group of downtown blocks cleared in the name of urban renewal — was well underway. This period also saw the city’s police department move from the basement of City Hall into its own building, commonly known as the Roundhouse.