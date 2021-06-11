The executive director of the South Street Headhouse District has heard some complaints about the newly unveiled Headhouse Plaza. Descriptors like “uninviting,” “bus station vibes,” “updated parking lot,” and “anti-people” are not what he was expecting.

“Why would we go through all of this and build the plaza to tell people not to come here?” said Mike Harris, who has run the neighborhood association for nearly a decade.

“This is supposed to be inviting to people,” Harris said about the new plaza. “The programming will be inviting to people. We put seating benches out. We’re going to put more furniture out, we’ll put umbrellas out, and we’ll figure it out.”

The plaza, which stretches from South to Lombard on 2nd Street, extends along the middle of one of the most-visited spots in the city.

It feeds into tourist destination South Street, and stands across from the Headhouse Shambles, a historic open air space that hosts a popular weekend farmers market, among other events.