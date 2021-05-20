Last Saturday, I joined North Philly Peace Park staff, volunteers, and Sharswood community members — generations of Black people, from infants to elders — for the groundbreaking of the Sala Keturah STEM Pavilion.

The project — a stunning fusion of Afrofuturist aesthetic and sustainable design — will serve as the centerpiece of an ecocampus that will span a full block of the Sharswood neighborhood. The pavilion is part of a larger project to model Black self-determination through agriculture, design, education, wellness, and cooperative economics.

Maya Thomas, lead planner in the building of the pavilion, sees the Peace Park as a case study, providing a pathway for Black communities to push back against gentrification. She says that where people feel helpless in the face of relentless redevelopment, the Peace Park offers a “competing ideal,” an alternative that genuinely meets the needs of the community.

From the electric enthusiasm of the young people as they drilled their shovels into the earth, to Maya Thomas’s tears of joy, it was clear that the event also represented the breaking of a tide, the crossing of a threshold from dreams to realization. The event was filled with joy and camaraderie, the Park vibrating with the creative energy and the will to see the dream fulfilled.

If you aren’t familiar with the Peace Park, the gist is this: Community members in the Sharswood neighborhood of North Philadelphia came together to clean up and restore health to a parcel of land, and convert it to a sustainable space for growing food and building community. They did not ask for “permission” from the owners — the Philadelphia Housing Authority — because no one should need permission to thrive. This early work set in motion a nine-year struggle between the Park and PHA, for the very right to self-determination. It is a struggle that has always been rooted in control of the land, from Indigenous dispossession, through the displacement of Black farmers in the South, into the present where many battles are being waged over the question of land sovereignty. As explained by mixed-media artist and scholar Li Sumpter, a member of the Peace Park design and education teams, “this idea of reclaiming space and reclaiming land, of ownership and agency, has always been a part of the Peace Park strategy of community building”.

Community elder Mama Gail guided the attendees in calling Black ancestors into the space, while also inviting us to dream the future into being. In the words of lead architect Nyasha Felder, the pavilion will “function as a time capsule, by retaining the cultural significance of place-making through the lens of Black radical space.”