A traumatic raid ends with a brighter future for the North Philly Peace Park

It doesn’t always turn out this way.

After the Philadelphia Housing Authority admitted that a Monday morning raid of two properties used by the North Philly Peace Park was a mistake, organizers now have the legal right to restore the buildings after nearly a year of trying to acquire them.

“That was a very, very uplifting response,” said Bird, a Peace Park volunteer and behavioral health worker who asked to withhold her name due to an agreement with her employer. “It definitely made everyone that came down, and everyone who was supporting in spirit, very happy.”

Bird said Sharswood neighbors and members of the community park started to clean, rehabilitate and occupy the two abandoned buildings, adjacent to the park as a response to drug trafficking and prostitution in the space.

The building clean up marked an expansion of the work North Philly Peace Park has been doing in the area since 2012. That was when founder Tommy Joshua Caison and his neighbors turned a couple of vacant lots into a community garden, but then lost it to PHA’s redevelopment plan for the area. In 2016, PHA and the garden reached an agreement and moved to the current location along Jefferson street.

Peace Park members reached out to PHA, who owns both buildings, about a year ago, asking the agency if organizers could purchase and repurpose the abandoned houses.

“We wanted to discourage that [drug use and prostitution] from the neighborhood, as well as the park,” Bird said. “When you’re having functions with small children and families in a park, or you’re attempting to gather people who are struggling around resources and things of that nature, those types of activities can be highly triggering.”

With no immediate response from PHA, Peace Park members decided to take action and clean the properties anyway, while continuing to reach out to the agency. Neighbors and park members chimed in and started cleaning and repairing the homes for a more productive use.

But although they had permission to use the land, PHA had not officially given permission to Peace Park to use those units.