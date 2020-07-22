Monuments to America’s racist past don’t belong in our public parks

We have entered an ideological war and public spaces are the battleground.

On one side is the Black Lives Matter Movement, protesters of criminal injustice and those who believe that the destruction or removal of the symbols of white supremacy — confederate soldiers, generals, leaders and beyond — can begin the process of healing and change in a nation where hypocrisy is embedded in the very fabric of society.

On the other side are those who are vociferous in asserting their right to revere historical figures that hold meaning and believe that tearing down statues dishonors the past, ruptures the present and sets the wrong tone for the future.

It would be easy to assert that on this side of the equation are redneck diehard white supremacists who are vehemently opposed to all things that the Black Lives Matter movement stands for.

That would only be partially true.

Many Italian Americans are horrified at the depiction of Christopher Columbus as a homicidal explorer bent on rape, pillage and destruction. They see him as the discoverer of the “New World,” an important historical figure, and are proud to share his heritage. Yet the Indigenous people of America see his life, explorations and history as an affront to their people, culture and humanity.

In South Philadelphia, a statue of the explorer stood at the center of protests at Marconi Plaza, stoking a heated public discussion of monuments, history and racism. After a multiday standoff between police and protesters that ended with a Philadelphia Police Department captain reassigned amid concerns that he had not properly managed crowds of pro-Columbus demonstrators, Mayor Kenney asked the city’s Art Commission to approve his administration’s proposal to remove the statue.

This comes after a controversial Frank Rizzo statue in Center City was boxed up and a mural honoring the former mayor painted over in South Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Art Commission on Wednesday will hold a virtual hearing on the Marconi Columbus and decide whether the controversial statue will, like the Rizzo monument, lose its public perch.

Columbus is one prominent example of how America cherrypicks its history, he is far from the only figure elevated by a whitewashed telling of history.