A judge blocked the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia’s Marconi Plaza that became a flashpoint during protests last year –– but the decision has less to do with an underlying cultural battle around the monument and more with city protocols.

After a bronze edifice of former Mayor Frank Rizzo, an ex-cop whose tenure was defined by the free rein of law enforcement, was removed amid unrest over the murder of George Floyd, some set their sights on the statue of the Italian-born explorer. But while activists wanted the statue gone over Columbus’ historical association with colonialism and slavery, civic and cultural groups in a neighborhood with a large Italian American population opposed removal. The dispute led to public clashes, the removal of the local police captain, and the city’s decision to remove the statue.

The Friends of Marconi Plaza, a nonprofit that supports the park, filed the suit last year against the city’s Board of License and Inspection Review, which had upheld a decision from the Philadelphia Historic Commission approving removal of the statue, which has remained encased in a wooden box since last summer.

On Wednesday, Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick issued an order in support of that appeal. The ruling finds that PHC and the board had committed an “error of law” by affirming removal without a “detailed expert report” on potential damage or other impacts related to the relocation of a “historic” statue.