‘It felt like an earthquake’: South Philly rowhouse collapse crushes two cars

Two vacant rowhouses on the 700 block of Mercy Street in South Philadelphia abruptly collapsed after numerous citations for dangerous conditions or illegal construction.

While at least one car belonging to a neighbor was damaged in the Tuesday afternoon collapse, there were no immediate reports of injuries. The collapsed buildings appear to be owned by suburban real estate developers and both properties have long histories of building code violations.

Karen Guss, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Licenses & Inspection, said that a dilapidated three-story rowhouse at 719 Mercy Street was “under construction at the time of collapse” and that cracking in that property’s front walls spread to an adjacent building at 717 Mercy Street.

David Mostoller and his wife were home when both houses next door collapsed.

“All of a sudden we felt shaking and a lot of grumbling, it felt like an earthquake,” he said.

719 Mercy Street had attracted notice from city inspectors in the past, and L&I cited the owner multiple times for violations that include illegal construction. Last winter, the city slapped the project with a stop work order, but work appears to have recently restarted. A permit issued in June indicated forthcoming plans to renovate the structure and add a roof deck.

The property was owned by a holding company known as “719 Mercy Street LLC.” A deed record lists a Bucks County mailing address for the company, a home owned by Alex and Svetlana Milyansky since 1988.

Milyansky did not immediately return a request for comment. But an associated contractor with Eastern Consulting, who refused to give his name, contradicted the account from L&I. He stated that the neighboring structure had collapsed and taken down both buildings and insisted Milyansky had yet to restart construction.