More than 100 people rallied Wednesday evening in front of Penn Museum to call on the University of Pennsylvania to immediately return remains belonging to children who died in the 1985 MOVE bombing.

“They’ve been doing this to our Black bodies for hundreds of years, in the name of science, in the name of study,” said YahNé Ndgo, striking a chord with the crowd. “We are not subjects of study, we are human beings!”

Eleven members of the MOVE family died when Philadelphia officials dropped explosives on the home of the Black liberation group, which had clashed with police, and let the fire burn. Five children died in the blaze, including Tree Africa, 14, and Delisha Africa, 12.

Bones thought to have belonged to the two girls were stored at the Penn Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology for decades through a muddled chain of custody, and then transferred back and forth between Penn and Princeton University.

“I don’t know enough about anthropology to know if collections are necessary or not necessary,” said protester and Penn graduate Zoe Sturges. “But someone who died in 1985 whose mother is still alive, whose siblings are still alive, that person should not be part of a collection. That’s not history, that’s something that’s still current and those are people who need to be properly buried and laid to rest.”

The girls’ surviving family members say they were never told of the existence of the remains, which were also used in a public online forensics course. (Princeton suspended the course after the current controversy erupted.)

Wednesday’s protesters also demanded answers about the city’s role, asking how anthropologist Alan Mann, then at Penn and later at Princeton, had been allowed to hold onto the remains after the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office tasked him in the ‘80s with trying to identify them.