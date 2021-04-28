Since last Tuesday, when the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin was announced to the world, we’ve heard a range of reactions from pundits and politicians to actors and activists. But one of the groups in society whose voices haven’t been amplified in our media has been the youth.

Young people – whether they’re children under 12 or teenagers soon to graduate high school – have seen the unrest outside their doors, observed the ubiquitous footage that loops on news channels, and overheard conversations among adults about the murder and the ensuing trial.

So, how do they feel? What are their thoughts on the future of public safety? Are they feeling hopeful, or nothing at all?

WHYY asked the students in our Media Labs program to offer their reactions to the verdict. Below are snippets of essays penned by local high school students.

Ayanna Leggett, 11th grade, George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science

When I heard the verdict on the news, I was happy, sad, and sort of relieved. Happy that the jury was able to come to a proper verdict; sad, because it took another Black man losing his life to get here; and relieved, because if they hadn’t made that decision, who knows what would have happened in the aftermath.

For Philadelphia, this is a potential wake-up call to officers. It’s a sign that they can’t ALWAYS get away with murdering people.

Future criminal cases of police violence should be handled with the same care as the trial of Derek Chauvin. For my community, this was a hopeful event. While I don’t think that the relationship between police officers and my community will get better, I do believe that more convictions of law enforcement will help decrease the number of stories like that of George Floyd.