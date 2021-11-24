A new mural in North Philadelphia encourages residents to remember George Floyd and the racial justice movement reignited by his murder last spring.

The colorful, hand-painted design stretches along the side of Tang Pharmacy in the heart of Olney’s business district. It depicts Floyd alongside the protestors who took to the streets in Philly — and across the globe — after Minneapolis police killed the 46-year-old on May 25 of last year.

Titled “Never Forgotten,” the new artwork was completed through a partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

“This mural … challenges us to never forget George Floyd. To never forget that Black Lives Matter. To never forget our community standing together. And to never forget those neighbors that continue to stand in love,” said Stephanie Michel, director of the North 5th Street Revitalization Project, during Tuesday’s dedication ceremony.