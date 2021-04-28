West Philadelphia residents are breathing a sigh of relief after Derek Chauvin — the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, causing his death — was found guilty of all charges last week.

Specifically, those who live and work near the 52nd Street business corridor are reporting they’re less anxious due to an uprising that many prepared for, but which didn’t materialize.

Following the 2020 Memorial Day murder of George Floyd, and again in October when Philadelphia police shot and killed Walter Wallace — a 27-year-old Black man who was experiencing a mental health crisis. The fatal police shooting set off a wave of protests and looting that affected the historic corridor.