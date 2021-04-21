‘This is a landmark case’: Philly area processes guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd

Standing nearby, Lonnie Ward agreed. “Justice has been served. That’s what we need out here in this world,” he said.

“It’s sad,” said Joyce Sammons, 61, of Elsmere, who thought Chauvin should not have been convicted on the most serious charges.

“Maybe manslaughter, but all the rest of it — I think it’s just sad.”

Forty miles away in Camden, Clarence Gland used one word to describe his reaction to the verdict: “Ecstatic.”

“I think that finally, and I do believe this wholeheartedly, that we’re seeing a turn in society,” Gland said. “I think this is a landmark case. I think the justice system and everyone else will have the authority and the ability … to deal with things fairly, not because of your color. And to look at something on a screen … and convict everyone or not convict them based on the facts.”

Gland, an entrepreneur, said he hopes that a similar form of accountability reaches other parts of society impacted by systemic racism.

“I think this is a sign for us to look at the racism that happens systematically with entrepreneurs such as myself in business … the ostracizing of us, the inability to get the same type of loans, the redlining of our properties in a low-income city,” he said. “Those things, too, need to be addressed.”

“That was murder,” said Camden County resident Habibah Abdul-Shaheeb. “What he got was accountability.”

Now, she said she hopes Chauvin suffers in prison.

“That nine minutes that he was pressing on George Floyd’s throat, ok? — on his neck, I want him to get his behind beat that many minutes and that many seconds … Every time somebody gets a thought about it because death is too kind for what he just got finished taking that family through.”

“I just wish it didn’t have to get caught on tape for us to get convictions,” said Kimberly Richardson, 29, of Aldan, “But I can’t say that I’m surprised. I watched the whole trial.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said the verdict marks a turning point for policing here and across the country.

This afternoon, a Hennepin County jury entered the only right and just verdict in this case. We hope that Mr. Floyd’s family and friends can find some modicum of peace today, even though we know that there is no way to ever fully restore their loss…. pic.twitter.com/H7XGOuxLuF — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) April 20, 2021

“To hear guilty three times in this case was very important. It proves that transformational change in criminal justice is possible, that police accountability is possible,” he said.