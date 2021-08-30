Saj Blackwell is the type of person you can meet once and remember forever. The Chester native has a jubilant personality and a friendly interview style. Combine that with hair, attire, and regalia that’s colored purple, and you have a unique media personality that’s sure to stand out in a crowd.

A partner in the News and Information Community Exchange (N.I.C.E.), Blackwell, who founded of PQRadio1, an internet radio station — sat down with Christopher “Flood the Drummer” Norris, WHYY’s Managing Editor for Community and Engagement, and Eric Marsh, WHYY’s Community Outreach Organizer, to discuss media entrepreneurship, community service, the city’s gun violence crisis, and how she fell in love with the color purple.