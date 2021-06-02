N.I.C.E: Behind the Scenes
An inside look at the partners and people behind the N.I.C.E. Initiative.
N.I.C.E behind the scenes: Conrad Benner on brand-building, audience development, and the future of journalism
Christopher Norris and Eric Marsh, the duo behind WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, talk with Conrad Benner about milestones and the future.
4 weeks ago
N.I.C.E Behind the Scenes: A people-first future for journalism
Christopher Norris, WHYY’s Managing Editor for Community and Engagement, and Eric Marsh, WHYY’s Community Outreach Organizer, discuss the future of journalism.
2 months ago